Chandigarh Teen Starts COVID-19 Fundraiser, Raises Over 7 Lakh
Garv Singh Khurana, a 16-year-old teenager from Chandigarh started this COVID-19 fundraiser 10 days ago.
A lot of people, especially students, have gone a step further to help the aggravated COVID-19 situation and bring some relief in their own small capacity.
Amidst this, the story of 16-year-old Garv Singh Khurana from Chandigarh has come up. Singh started a fundraiser to help procure oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients. He first bought some using Rs 50,000 from his own savings and followed it by starting this fundraiser and collecting over 7 lakhs from it.
"I bought a concentrator with my saving of Rs 50,000, then I started a fundraiser and ended up buying 13 concentrators and gave them to the needy," said Garv Singh in a statement to ANI.
He started the fundraiser about 10 days ago and his goal is to collect at least 100 oxygen concentrators through this initiative.
"I go and drop concentrators at home for Covid-19 patients as they cannot step out. The past month, I have been inundated with stories of Covid-19 patients gasping for oxygen. So, I started OxygenAid, to raise money and lend oxygen concentrators to those who cannot afford one. We all need help and we need it now," Garv was quoted as saying by The Tribune.
