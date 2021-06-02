Chandigarh Teen Starts COVID-19 Fundraiser, Raises Over 7 Lakh

"I bought a concentrator with my saving of Rs 50,000, then I started a fundraiser and ended up buying 13 concentrators and gave them to the needy," said Garv Singh in a statement to ANI.

He started the fundraiser about 10 days ago and his goal is to collect at least 100 oxygen concentrators through this initiative.

"I go and drop concentrators at home for Covid-19 patients as they cannot step out. The past month, I have been inundated with stories of Covid-19 patients gasping for oxygen. So, I started OxygenAid, to raise money and lend oxygen concentrators to those who cannot afford one. We all need help and we need it now," Garv was quoted as saying by The Tribune.