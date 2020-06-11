Offering his support and help all the way from New York City, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is contributing to aiding the distresses during these difficult time. Khanna has always been a remarkable example for his samaritan work and has yet again come forward to assist those who need it the most.On 10 June, Khanna kicked off the largest food drive in the world- ‘Barkat’, all across Delhi-NCR to provide care and relief to afflicted communities like the transgenders, differently-abled and sex workers who’ve had to face the hardships of this pandemic in a very grave way. With ‘Barkat’, Khanna’s aim is to distribute about 2 million meals in just one day.In an interview where he discussed ‘Barkat’ he spoke about how he is grounded to be working for the benefit of those who truly need it- people with disabilities, sex workers, trans people, patients diagnosed with AIDS, orphanages, old age homes and leprosy entries.The initiative will help in distribution of over 10,000 ration and essential items in NCR by the good people at NDRF to all the aforementioned communities.Khanna will also extend a helping hand to a rather forgotten section of our society that are abandoned parents. His heart aches for these parents who have been abandoned to be left to fend for themselves. Elated to receive the loving response that he’s gotten for this initiative he spoke about how happy he feels to be able to do something like this, much beyond the happiness of receiving a Michelin star. Under this food drive, he will also be helping migrants displaced during the pandemic with food and ration.Vikas’ dedication to the cause is heart warming and what’s truly commendable is to see him concerned about the horrific situation in the nation despite not being here.Bihar Man Bequeaths 6.25 Acre Land to Elephants As They’re Family We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.