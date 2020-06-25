On 25 June, CBSE surprised its students with some unexpected good news: that the 2020 board exams for class X and XII would be cancelled. Some cheered out of happiness and others, out of relief. The rest took to Twitter and flooded the social media site with memes.Check it out:Twitter Expresses Its Disapproval with Hilarious #Unlock MemesThe Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Thursday, 25 June, told the Supreme Court that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations, to be held from 1 to 15 July, stand cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Board has decided to make the examinations for Class 12 optional, the government submitted before the court.For Class 10, the students will not get the same option, and the exams stand cancelled for allCBSE Cancels Class 10, 12 Exams From 1 July Due to COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.