Cat Graduates With Owner for Attending Every Zoom Lecture With Her
Francesca Bourdier and her cat, Suki, were seen wearing matching graduation gowns.
"Yes, my cat attended every zoom lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together 😂😂," wrote Francesca in her Instagram post.
This adorable moment has gone viral on Instagram, and many users have congratulated the duo. Check out some reactions here:
Published:
