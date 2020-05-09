The Vande Bharat mission commenced on 7th May is flying back hundreds of Indians who have been locked down outside India due to the coronavirus pandemic. Special Air India flights will be operating under one of the biggest repatriation operations to have ever been conducted so as to get these Indians back home.Captain Anshul Sheoran, the commander of the first evacuation flight under the Government of India’s Vande Bharat Mission, welcomed passengers on board with a warm message. The first flight which operated from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on 7th May had the captain instruct passengers to follow the safety protocol diligently.While he talks about maintaining necessary sanitary requirements, he introduces the cabin crew who are dresses in PPE’s and while their faces might be hidden with masks, the passengers can rest assured that they are also wearing their smiles under that.“We are all a part of this historic first flight which is incidentally taking place on the auspicious day of a Buddha Purnima”Captain Anshul SheoranHe was proud of being able to be a part of an operation that was helping him bring back fellow Indians back to their home in these difficult times.“I know that your family, loved ones and even the whole country awaits our return eagerly”Captain Anshul SheoranHe ended his message wishing the passengers a happy reunion with their families.COVID-19 India Update: Cases Rise to 59,662, Death Toll at 1,981 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.