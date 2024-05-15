ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Meryl Streep's Earrings at Cannes 2024 Have an India Connection; Read Details

Meryl Streep's earrings at Cannes 2024 have an Indian connection, adding cultural flair to her ensemble.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday night, (14 May) with stars walking the Grand Theatre Lumiere's red carpet to celebrate Meryl Streep. Streep received the Honorary Palme d'Or, quipping, "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face," as she accepted the esteemed award.

Here's a glimpse at what the celebrated actor looked like as she gave her acceptance speech:

Streep's outfit at the event had an Indian touch. She wore a satin Dior dress and eye-catching earrings by Indian designer Hanut Singh.

Take a look at her outfit and the stunning earrings:

Singh's global recognition, boasting clientele like Madonna, Megan Fox, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rihanna, stems from his eclectic fusion of diverse influences. 

In an interview with Vogue in 2023, the designer had said, "You’re either drawn to my work or not. Women who wear my jewellery are those who really understand and appreciate it.”

Adding, “I’ve never courted any celebrity to wear my pieces either.”"

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Topics:  Meryl Streep 

