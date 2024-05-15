Meryl Streep's Earrings at Cannes 2024 Have an India Connection; Read Details

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday night, (14 May) with stars walking the Grand Theatre Lumiere's red carpet to celebrate Meryl Streep. Streep received the Honorary Palme d'Or, quipping, "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face," as she accepted the esteemed award.

Here's a glimpse at what the celebrated actor looked like as she gave her acceptance speech: