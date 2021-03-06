Canadian Dancer Performs Bhangra After Receiving COVID Vaccine
Gurdeep Pandher shared that after taking the shot he went to a frozen lake & danced.
Canadian dancer Gurdeep Pandher received his COVID-19 vaccine on 2 March. Pandher took to social media to inform his followers that right after taking the vaccine he headed to the frozen lake in Yukon and performed Bhangra to spread positivity. The video has gone viral since then, with people reacting with smiles and heart emojis.
"It has been four days since I received the Covid-19 vaccine. Many folks have been messaging me to know how I've been feeling now. Therefore, I decided to re-visit the same frozen Lake Laberge to do my positive & joyous Bhangra dance, which explains all. Have a smileful day!", Gurdeep wrote alongside the video.
Here's how people reacted:
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.