ADVERTISEMENT

California Twin Siblings Born 15 Minutes Apart; One in 2021, Another in 2022

The siblings were born before and after midnight on 31 December, making their birth years different.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>California twins Alfredo and Aylin born 15 minutes apart in different years.</p></div>
i

In a rare birth of twins in California recently, a brother and a sister were born 15 minutes apart, but in different years. The brother, Alfredo Antonio was born around 11:45 pm on 31 December 2021, and his sister Aylin was born exactly on midnight, which made her birth year 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born to Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo of Greenfield City, California, the birth is considered to be a very rare one. The hospital, Natividad Medical Center, put out a post on Facebook and detailed the incident along with a picture of the twins.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays. I was surprised and happy that she [Aylin] arrived at midnight," said Fatima, the mother.

Dr Ana Arias, who delivered the babies also expressed her joy and said, "This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career." "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022."

The couple has three more children, two girls and a boy. The twins were born in a healthy condition and the mother is also keeping well, according to the hospital.

Also Read

Siblings Travel From USA to Return Money Owed to Peanut Vendor 10 Years Later

Siblings Travel From USA to Return Money Owed to Peanut Vendor 10 Years Later

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT