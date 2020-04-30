It’s always heartwarming to see regular citizens of the country stepping up to the situation. As the COVID-19 pandemic brings the world to a temporarily halt, there is uncertainty and people, locked up at home, are unsure of how they can help. While social distancing by staying home is good enough, some people’s hearts are bigger than we might imagine.Recently, news agency ANI reported Radhika Sahu, widow of a CAF personnel, has donated Rs 10,000 to the CM’s Relief Fund that is meant to combat COVID-19. Radhika lives in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. She lost her husband in a Naxal attack in Bastar on 14 March, yet that hasn’t stopped her from doing something for the situation at hand.She told ANI, “My husband always used to help others, that is why I decided to do the same.”Perhaps there is nothing more beautiful than that.It is stories like these that keep us going.Recently, another similar story touched the hearts of netizens. It was reported that a man from Karnataka had given up all his savings for Hajj, the annual holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, that he must take part in as a Muslim, to instead feed those in need.Abdurrahman Goodinabali and his wife did what many couldn’t do - put humanity before religion. Considered the fifth pillar of Islam, the annual Hajj pilgrimage is a religious obligation for Muslims, who must make the journey at least once in their lifetime if financially and physically able. However, they decided that they must let go off the money, considering the current situation and how it is affecting so many people’s lives.Hyderabad Police Celebrates 1-Yr-Old’s B’day Amid COVID Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)