We All Quit: Sign Outside Burger King's Nebraska Outlet Goes Viral

This step by the staff comes amid reports of mistreatment by the management. Rachael Flores, the former general manager, spoke about the sign and told ABC, "I didn't think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign. And then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down."

Flores, who has been working at the outlet since January, put in her two-week notice and eight other employees followed.

She revealed that a lot of the employees were working without any air conditioning for weeks when the temperatures in the kitchen sometimes crossed 90 degrees. Flores herself ended up being admitted to the hospital once for dehydration.