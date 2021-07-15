We All Quit: Sign Outside Burger King's Nebraska Outlet Goes Viral
Staff of Burger King in Nebraska would work in non air conditioned rooms where temperatures would cross 90 degrees.
Burger King's Nebraska outlet recently put out a sign outside their Lincoln store that said 'We all Quit. Sorry for the inconvenience." The picture of this sign has gone viral on social media, as the entire staff of the outlet has quit their job.
This step by the staff comes amid reports of mistreatment by the management. Rachael Flores, the former general manager, spoke about the sign and told ABC, "I didn't think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign. And then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down."
Flores, who has been working at the outlet since January, put in her two-week notice and eight other employees followed.
She revealed that a lot of the employees were working without any air conditioning for weeks when the temperatures in the kitchen sometimes crossed 90 degrees. Flores herself ended up being admitted to the hospital once for dehydration.
To this, one of her seniors said that she was acting like a "baby".
Flores was one of the many employees that clocked in almost 50 to 60 hours a week. The outlet is still open, but she doesn't work there anymore, and believes that other restaurants in different locations are also going through a similar treatment.
New employees that have joined have quit within days of starting their shifts, and claims are rife that upper management has no idea as to what conditions their employees are in.
Burger King in the United States is run by a company called Meridian Restaurants, that has over 129 restaurants in the country.
(With inputs from ABC).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.