Burger King Asks Customers To ‘Order From McDonald’s', Here’s Why
One fast food chain advertising for another fast food chain - it's truly the unprecedented times!
On Monday, Burger King UK put out a surprising message on their social media that read, "Order from McDonald's."
The message was a humble appeal asking the residents of the UK to order food from any of the numerous independent food outlets in order to help them stay afloat.
“We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment.”Burger King UK
The statement read, "So if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing."
Pizza Hut UK was kind enough to respond with kindness. They tweeted back, "Burger King, thank you and thank you to all diners not only in our Huts but those up and down the high street and in their own homes who have continued to support food outlets big and small. We'll get through this together and until then, stay safe."
This unique crossover warmed the hearts of many social media users.
