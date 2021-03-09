Burger King Apologises for Sexist Women's Day Post After Backlash
The United Kingdom division of the fast-food chain, Burger King, issued an apology recently for using a sexist and tone-deaf marketing strategy on International Women’s Day.
The apology came after facing backlash from people on social media.
With little context, Burger King tweeted ‘Women belong in the kitchen.’ The tweet garnered 666K likes and 150K retweets after which it was taken down. This line was also the headline for an ad that was published in the print edition of The New York Times.
The timing and the intent of the tweet is being questioned by netizens.
Issuing an apology, the fast-food chain clarified that their aim was to bring attention to their culinary scholarship for women.
Many users pointed out the issues with the use of the statement as a clickbait for their programme. Burger King also said in their statements that it was brought to their attention that there were 'abusive comments' in the thread and they didn't want to leave the space open for that. Even that led to criticism.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
Many others felt that their marketing team should have been sensitive and taken these issues into account before posting anything.
