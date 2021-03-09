Burger King Apologises for Sexist Women's Day Post After Backlash

The United Kingdom division of the fast-food chain, Burger King, issued an apology recently for using a sexist and tone-deaf marketing strategy on International Women’s Day.

The apology came after facing backlash from people on social media.

With little context, Burger King tweeted ‘Women belong in the kitchen.’ The tweet garnered 666K likes and 150K retweets after which it was taken down. This line was also the headline for an ad that was published in the print edition of The New York Times.

The timing and the intent of the tweet is being questioned by netizens.