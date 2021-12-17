Watch: Buffalo Saves Tortoise by Flipping It Over
This heartwarming video will make your day.
Animals are known to show kindness and passion towards each others, and stories like that always end up being heartwarming. Without any verbal communication, they manage to understand and help each other. In a similar incident, it was seen how a buffalo helped out a tortoise who was stuck on its back.
In the video that has gone viral on Twitter, the buffalo helps the tortoise by turning it over. IFS officer Susanta Nanda has shared the video with the caption, "Everyone can be kind… Buffalo saving a tortoise by turning it around"
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
