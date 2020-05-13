On Tuesday, 9 May, Canadian singer Bryan Adams received heavy backlash for his tweet that was called out for being racist towards the Chinese. Many people in the recent past have called COVID-19 a ‘Chinese virus’, including US President Donald Trump. While the world tries to figure out how to battle the novel virus, the Chinese community has received immense flak and been subjected to misbehaviour.Adams tweeted and shared posts on Instagram about the cancellation of his gigs at the Royal Albert hall thanks to “some f****** bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is on hold now”.He deleted the tweet soon after and issued a statement where he wrote- “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the animal cruelty in these wet markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with the pandemic around the world”Although Adams apologised for his racist remarks on the virus, many on Twitter found his statement ingenuine. Some even predicted it to be dishonest even before Adams tweeted it out.Others frowned upon Adams wishy washy apology-One user called him “another celebrity making stupid ill-informed remarks on social media” and added, “Shame on Bryan Adams. His mealy mouthed apology is even worse. If he had been on my play list, I would delete him, but his music isn’t that good.”From the looks of it, Bryan Adams may just have lost himself some fans.Spain’s Oldest Woman Aged 113 Recovers From COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.