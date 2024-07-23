Brooms With Packaging Label of 'Nutritional Facts' Go Viral; Netizens React

The ingredients on the package included canola oil, salt, and a trace of lime (calcium hydroxide), indicating a crunchy snack like chips or tortillas. The product was manufactured by Dominguez Family Enterprises, a US company known for its Juantonio's Snacks.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote on Instagram, "Many small businesses like this use random covers. Seems to be they used some chips covers here."

"This is called recycled packaging," wrote another.

Have a look at some other reactions here: