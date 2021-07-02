Watch: Tamil Nadu Bride's Martial Arts Performance Captivates Guests
P Nisha claimed that she aimed to promote women's safety through her performance.
Guests of P Nisha and Rajkumar Moses' wedding were in for a special surprise when the former gave a captivating performance of a 3000-year-old martial art form.
The 22-year-old bride is seen using sharp and long blades to perform ‘Surul Vaal Veechu’, ‘and Rettai Kambu’ for the guests at Thirukolur village, Tamil Nadu. The objective behind this performance was to create awareness among women about self-defence.
Soon after the ceremony was over, Nisha, dressed in her heavy wedding clothes, jewellery, and makeup managed to pull of this 30-minute-long performance on a cement road. Check out the video here:
Nisha received encouragement from her 29-year-old husband, who is also her maternal uncle. She is a B.Com graduate and aspires to become a police officer. She started learning these martial art forms in the final year of her college and has continued to practice them due to the persistence and motivation of her mother, Mani.
Her husband, Rajkumar, said, "We wanted to replace cultural events with the martial arts performance to create awareness among girls, so that incidents such as the Pollachi sexual harassment scandal and suicides would not take place," in a statement to The Times of India.
Nisha's coach, Mariappan, coaches 80 other students for free. Nisha has participated in several Silambam (another weapon-based martial art form) competitions in the past, and she won the first prize at a competition last year, and came third in the state-level competition in Tirupur.
Netizens have also applauded Nisha's performance, and appreciated her amazing form and confidence.
(With inputs from The Times of India).
