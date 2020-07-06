Bride Caught Working on Laptop, Ignoring Groom at Wedding
Netizens comment, "target pura karna hai."
If you've been working from home for the past few months, then you know exactly what it's like. House chores have easily blended with professional responsibilities and anyone who says is otherwise is certainly lying?
Attending a work meeting on Zoom while doing the dishes is fairly common but have you ever heard of someone working at their wedding?
Recently a video of a bride typing away at her laptop at her wedding went viral on Twitter. In the video, the bride can be seen in full shaadi attire but she's not interacting with relatives or speaking to her to-be husband. Instead, she's busy on a phone call with her eyes glued to the laptop screen! Even when the groom walks into the frame and sits next to her, he gets no attention from the bride. #Priorities, right?
The video was posted by a Twitter user who captioned it, "If you think you are under work pressure then watch this... via WA @hvgoenka"
Netizens obviously couldn't help laughing. Here's how they reacted:
One user criticised the behavior by saying that it's not healthy.
