Watch: Viral Video Shows Couple Firing Gun During Wedding, Leads to Police Probe

At least they're not bursting crackers, right?

The video of a couple from Ghaziabaad who recently got married has gone viral online. The bride and the groom are dressed in complete wedding attire, and as it happens in weddings, they are seen firing a gun in the air, because why not?

Celebratory firings are a part of many weddings in north India but this particular video went so viral that the police ended up launching a probe against the couple.

Check out the video here:

Itni bhi khushi achhi nahi...

