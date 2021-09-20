Afghan Boys Refuse to Attend School in Solidarity With Female Students
"The education of boys may affect a family, but the education of girls affects society," said a school principal.
As boys are set to return to school in Afghanistan after an announcement from the Taliban, some boys have made the choice to not attend school until their female classmates are allowed too. This comes after the notification by the Taliban about reopening schools skipped out on female teachers and students, only allowing male employees and children to resume school.
The Wall Street Journal reported that a lot of boys would not go back until the girls were allowed too. "Women make up half the society... I will not show up at school until girls’ schools are open too," Rohullah, an 18-year-old student of Class 12.
The announcement was made by the Taliban education ministry and spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions," without mentioning the women.
Because of this, few girls have been demotivated by the idea of going to school altogether, and started questioning if they should it at all.
Mohammadreza, a school principal, condemned this decision to skip female students and said, "The education of girls is fixing a generation. The education of boys may affect a family, but the education of girls affects society. We are very closely following the matter so that girls can resume their education and complete their studies."
The Taliban has already announced plans to force women and girls to stay back at home, just like they did during their rule in Afghanistan till 2001.
Amid growing concerns, even the United Nations has expressed its worries about the future of the girl child in the country.
(With inputs from The Wall Street Journal).
