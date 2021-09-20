Afghan Boys Refuse to Attend School in Solidarity With Female Students

The Wall Street Journal reported that a lot of boys would not go back until the girls were allowed too. "Women make up half the society... I will not show up at school until girls’ schools are open too," Rohullah, an 18-year-old student of Class 12.

The announcement was made by the Taliban education ministry and spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions," without mentioning the women.

Because of this, few girls have been demotivated by the idea of going to school altogether, and started questioning if they should it at all.