‘Bikau Awards’ Says Twitter as #BoycottFilmfare Trends

“Bollywood film that was rejected by Oscars bagged 13 Filmfare awards” screamed Twitter after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy stole the show at Filmfare awards that were held on Saturday in Guwahati, Assam. The film won awards in almost all the top categories. Siddharth Chaturvedi won Best Actor in Supporting role (male) and Amruta Subhash who played Murad’s mother also took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor (female). Other awards won by the team included Best Background score, Best Dialogues, Best screenplay and as well as Cinematography.

Twitter obviously wasn’t too happy with our very own desi 8 Mile winning all the big awards. But that wasn’t it, netizens also trolled Ananya Pandey who won the best debutant award. Soon #BoycottFilmfare became the number one trend on Twitter and several people questioned the credibility of these awards.