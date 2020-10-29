Six Hilarious Ways Borat 2 Raises The Bar of Social Commentary

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm is a biting satire set in present-day America. From the current political scenario in the country to the coronavirus pandemic, the film takes everything into its fold. While the first film, that exposed the prejudices of the Americans, went on to enjoy cult status, this one takes things several levels higher. It takes on the mighty and powerful without giving a damn about political correctness. In trademark Borat style, this film, while filled with gags, is a savage commentary on the world we live in. The film is as fearless as it is relevant and that’s what makes it such a compulsive watch.

Here are six hilarious ways in which Borat Subsequent Moviefilm raises the bar of social commentary.

#1 Takes on the powerful

US President and First Lady Donald and Melania Trump, vice-president Mike Pence or Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani, the film spares no one. In fact, the film takes ample potshots at Trump. The most amusing one has got to be an animated film within the film that alludes to a controversial statement made by him in an infamous tape.