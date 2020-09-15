Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech

On 15 September, a video of Jaya Bachchan demanding support for the entertainment industry went viral. In the video, Bachchan can be seen speaking in front of the parliament.

Jaya Bachchan's speech, which actively calls upon the government to extend its support and protection to the entertainment industry, has been lauded by many Bollywood celebrities.

While sharing the video, Anubhav Sinha wrote, "जया जी को सादर प्रणाम भेजता हूँ। जिनको पता नहीं वो देख लें। रीढ़ की हड्डी ऐसी दिखती है। ( I send my best regards to Jaya Ji. See those who don't know. This is how the spine looks.)"