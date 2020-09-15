Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech

Jaya Bachchan asked the government to support and protect the entertainment industry.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Jaya Bachchan is being applauded on Twitter.
i

On 15 September, a video of Jaya Bachchan demanding support for the entertainment industry went viral. In the video, Bachchan can be seen speaking in front of the parliament.

Jaya Bachchan's speech, which actively calls upon the government to extend its support and protection to the entertainment industry, has been lauded by many Bollywood celebrities.

While sharing the video, Anubhav Sinha wrote, "जया जी को सादर प्रणाम भेजता हूँ। जिनको पता नहीं वो देख लें। रीढ़ की हड्डी ऐसी दिखती है। ( I send my best regards to Jaya Ji. See those who don't know. This is how the spine looks.)"

Sonam Kapoor also retweeted the video with the caption, "I want to be her when I grow up."

Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech

The Richa Chadha tweeted, "Mrs. Jaya Bachchan started her career with legend Satyajit Ray and then went on to redefine Hindi cinema. Watch this to see the face of fearlessness. The 'agents' and khurchans participating in the deliberate vilification of Bollywood will self-destruct like bhasmasurs. #respect"

Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech

"Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan," Farhan Akhtar tweeted.

Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech
Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech

Some other Twitter users also voiced their support for Bachchan's speech.

Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech
Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech
Bollywood Voices Support Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament Speech

In the speech, Jaya Bachchan says hat the government should support the entertainment industry and not let "a few people" tarnish the image of the industry. This industry brings international name and recognition also. She further adds that she felt embarassed that someone from the film industry spoke negatively about the industry in the Lok Sabha on the previous day.

Also Read
Watch: Jaya Bachchan Refuses To Wear Mask In Rajya Sabha
Watch: Jaya Bachchan Refuses To Wear Mask In Rajya Sabha

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!