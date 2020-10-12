B'wood Files Suit Against Arnab, Navika; Twitter Says 'About Time'

On 12 October, four Bollywood industry associations and 34 Bollywood producers filed a lawsuit against Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV and Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar of Times Now to refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood. The civil suit was filed by major Bollywood production houses like Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Salman Khan Films, Aamir Khan Productions, Ajay Devgn Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Social media users have been lauding Bollywood for coming together and taking such a powerful stand.