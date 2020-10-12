B'wood Files Suit Against Arnab, Navika; Twitter Says 'About Time'
Social media is lauding Bollywood for taking a stand.
On 12 October, four Bollywood industry associations and 34 Bollywood producers filed a lawsuit against Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV and Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar of Times Now to refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood. The civil suit was filed by major Bollywood production houses like Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Salman Khan Films, Aamir Khan Productions, Ajay Devgn Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.
Social media users have been lauding Bollywood for coming together and taking such a powerful stand.
The petition urged that defamatory comments not be telecast against Bollywood celebrities and a restrain be imposed on conducting media trials on them or interfering with the right to privacy of actors and others associated with the film industry.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.