From Ghosts to Possessed Dolls, Bollywood Has Some Ridiculous Horror Movies

Here are some (very) serious summaries for some of Bollywood's iconic horror films.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Halloween is the time for all things spooky and terrifying (and candy, of course); so it's natural to want to watch some of the greatest horror films ever made on the day. However, if you're someone who enjoys watching the silliest horror films (ironically or not), here are some 'horror' Bollywood films that deserve honorable mentions.

1. Bypass Road

Bypass Road, directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh and written by Neil Nitin Mukesh, stars Neil Nitin Mukesh (Vikram), Adah Sharma, and Shama Sikander (Sarah) in lead roles. Here's a summary of the film:

2. Jaani Dushman

There's a very low chance that you haven't seen a clip from this film because Jaani Dushman featuring a shape-shifting snake in a revenge saga is a cult classic.

The cash includes Manisha Koirala, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Sonu Nigam, and Armaan Kohli.

3. Phoonk 2

This sequel to Ram Gopal Varma's Phoonk is a lesson in what not to do if you find an old doll in a forest. Written and directed by Milind Gadagkar, Phoonk 2 stars Sudeep, Amruta Khanvilkar and Ahsaas Channa

4. Papi Gudia

If you were planning to watch Child's Play this Halloween, shut it down and watch Papi Gudia instead. Heaving inspired from the Hollywood classic, the Lawrence D'Souza directorial stars Karisma Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor.

5. Ghost

Vikram Bhatt's Ghost follows the story of a politician, accused of murder, who claims that a ghost killed his wife. This might sound simple but it really isn't. Ghost stars Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava in the leads.

