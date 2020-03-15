5 Times We Loved Alia Bhatt at Her Goofy Best
Alia Bhatt started her career with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. Her fame and success took her to the Koffee with Karan couch where she later confessed that Bollywood had always been her dream. In fact, her first performance wasn’t really SOTY, but Sangharsh where she played the younger version of Preity Zinta in 1999. Over the years, we’ve seen Alia Bhatt attempt a number of different roles. And as entertaining as she is on screen, the actor is even more fun off screen. So on her birthday, let’s take a look at all the times she was her candid best.
The Koffee With Karan Gaffe
We know what a buzz this episode of Koffee with Karan had created, and it was Alia who made us laugh. During the famous Koffee quiz when these actors were asked “Who is the president of India?”, she replied “Prithviraj Chauhan” and owned it like a queen. (Brownie points!)
The Concealer Work
And here’s how she got back at people who trolled her for the wrong answer on the koffee couch.
Clearly, Alia doesn’t let anyone get to her!
Watch the AIB Video here:
Breezy & Bubbly Behind The Scenes
Here’s a behind the scenes video where she creates her own GIFs and GOSH! She does a fabulous job.
During Movie Promotions
The best thing about Alia is that she always brings the millennial energy on stage. Instagram or not, she’s always so NO FILTER and we love it.
Getting To Know Her More
Here is a candid and fun Q & A, where she reveals her celebrity crush and answers all of the questions honestly.
Happy Birthday Alia!
