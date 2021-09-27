Students Cheat in REET Exams Using ‘Bluetooth Slippers’, Held by Police

Superintendent of Police in Bikaner, Preeti Chandra said that Trilok, Omprakash, Madan Gopal, Ram and Kiran Devi were arrested and are currently being interrogated.

The slippers were specially designed for cheating purposes. "The chappal is such it has an entire phone inside and a Bluetooth device. The candidate had a device inside his ear and someone from outside the exam hall was helping him cheat," police officer Ratan Lal Bhargav said in a statement to NDTV.

These chappals were crafted with utmost finesse and some reports claim that they were sold with the hardware to the candidates who took the exam for as much as Rs 2 lakh.

Ajmer police officer Jagdish Chandra Sharma said, "We found one man with devices in his slippers to help him cheat. We caught him at the beginning of the exam. We are finding out where all he has links and who all are involved. We immediately alerted other districts as well. In the next phase of the exam, nobody can go in with slippers, shoes or socks into the exam centre."