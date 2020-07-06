Karnataka Black Panther Pic Goes Viral, People Call It 'Bagheera'
Netizens say it reminded them of 'The Jungle Book'
On Sunday, popular Twitter account @earth shared a surreal photograph of a rare black panther apparently roaming the jungles of Karnataka. Specifically in Kabini. The photograph has been clicked by wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung. Jung shared the photos on his Instagram in 2019.
The tweet read, "A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India."
Take a look:
The photo caught the fascination of netizens and they couldn't help but praise it. Many wrote about how it reminded them of the character Bagheera from The Jungle Book.
Some users also pointed out how the Twitter account had shared the photo without crediting the photographer.
The photographer himself also pointed out that he should have been credited, following which the Twitter account did so but in a separate tweet.
Jung then tweeted to Twitter account again insisting "Please credit it on the original post or remove this post as it violates copyright infringement."
Shaaz Jung is the Director of Photography for NetGeoFilm. He also runs The Bison, Kabini, which is a luxury safari camp on the banks of the Kabini backwaters. He also operates The Royal Migration Camps, which also offers a safari experience in Serengeti, Africa.
