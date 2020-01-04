‘Honey-Trap’: Tweeple Share BJP’s CAA Phone No with Fake Claims
With nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) taking centre stage, the BJP-led government released a toll-free number in support of the CAA and NRC.
The poster says, all in favour of the amended citizenship law can give a missed call on the number provided by the BJP in order to register their support for the Act.
The number has been widely shared on social media, however, not all messages promoting the number have been accurate.
‘Cheap Tactics’
Many on social media platforms have shared the number with false promises and explicit messages in order to make more people call the number.
Netflix India was quick to point out one such message that promised a free 6-month membership on the streaming platform.
The misleading messages have led to multiple netizens calling out those posting the message, some even suggesting that the BJP IT cell is using “cheap tactics” to demonstrate support.
A Twitter user described the social media posts as “honey-trapping” people.
A netizen wrote, “In a few days, BJP will bandy around number of missed calls” that demonstrate the support gathered by the CAA.
However, this support would be given by a large number of people who have supported the CAA unknowingly due to the false messages that are being circulated with the number.
Do you think the government would introduce a toll-free number for those voicing their dissent over the CAA? Let us know in the comments below.
