Woman Rescued After Dupatta Gets Caught in a Fan in This Bizarre TV Scene
Indian TV strikes again!
Indian TV shows are capable of reaching new heights of insanity, and there's no denying their creativity. This viral scene from an Hindi show adds to the long (and unnecessary) list of scenes from TV soaps that just keep getting worse.
In this viral scene, a doctor gets her dupatta stuck in a table fan and while she is choking to death, another doctor (presumably her partner) is trying to rescue her. The two-minute long struggle is torturous to watch as people around the doctor engage in petty discussions while another colleague tries to unplug the fan. Watch the video here:
Here are some reactions from netizens:
