Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
A video of food being served at the ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmers’ protest has caused a stir.
Farmers in north India are currently protesting against the centre's new farm laws. Over the weekend, thousands of farmers marched across state borders to reach the national capital to raise their concerns.
On 30 November, Monday, news publication Times of India Delhi tweeted a video of food being served at the 'Delhi Chalo' protests. The tweet read, "Biryani time at Ghazipur farmers protest spot."
Following that, a journalist belonging to the same organisation also tweeted, "Biryani is being served at farmer's protest site at Ghazipur border in East Delhi. #Dejavu"
Both of these tweets have caused quite a stir on social media with many questioning the relevance and implication of it.
"So farmers have no right to it Biryani?" questioned one social media user.
Other Users Pointed Out That The Food In The Video May Not Be Biryani..
You can watch the video here:
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.