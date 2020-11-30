Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video

A video of food being served at the ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmers’ protest has caused a stir.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
i

Farmers in north India are currently protesting against the centre's new farm laws. Over the weekend, thousands of farmers marched across state borders to reach the national capital to raise their concerns.

On 30 November, Monday, news publication Times of India Delhi tweeted a video of food being served at the 'Delhi Chalo' protests. The tweet read, "Biryani time at Ghazipur farmers protest spot."

Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video

Following that, a journalist belonging to the same organisation also tweeted, "Biryani is being served at farmer's protest site at Ghazipur border in East Delhi. #Dejavu"

Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video

Both of these tweets have caused quite a stir on social media with many questioning the relevance and implication of it.

Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video

"So farmers have no right to it Biryani?" questioned one social media user.

Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video

Other Users Pointed Out That The Food In The Video May Not Be Biryani..

Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video
Biryani Has No Religion: Twitter Reacts To Farmers’ Protest Video

You can watch the video here:

Also Read
Murthal Dhaba Applauded For Giving Free Food To Protesting Farmers
Murthal Dhaba Applauded For Giving Free Food To Protesting Farmers
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!