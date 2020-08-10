Who Is Binod And Why Won’t The Internet Stop Talking About Him?
Mystery solved.
When the internet was just about to completely get over the Cake meme, it found another bizarre trend to hold on to - BINOD. Confused? You're not alone.
Binod Memes
Over the past few days, the #binod memes have taken over the internet. And they are as random and ridiculous as you'd expect.
So much so that Twitter user #GabbbarSingh got PayTM to briefly change its name to "Binod."
Who Is Binod and Why Won't People Stop Talking About Him?
It all began with a famous YouTube channel Slayy Point's video that went viral. Slayy Point is run by duo Abhyudaya and Gautami. Titled 'Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD),' the video digs out and makes fun of the kind of senseless things that Indians often comment on YouTube videos. One of the comments mentioned in the video is by a YouTube user called Binod Tharu who has simply left his own first name "Binod" as a comment. What makes it even funnier is that the seemingly meaningless comment has seven likes.
Of course, it didn't take long for people to start using 'Binod' for anything and everything.
Why won't people stop talking about Binod? Well, that's just the internet I guess.
How Viral Was It?
Very viral. From Mumbai Police to Netflix to Swiggy, plenty of brands hopped onto the #binod bandwagon.
There's More
On 8 August, Slayy Point released another video titled 'Who Is BINOD? How We Created a VIRAL Meme.' In collaboration with other famous YouTubers, Abhyudaya and Gautami's parody video is currently trending on the platform.
If this doesn't stop soon, Binod might just be the next Cake.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.