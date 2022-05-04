Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online
The teacher's dedication has impressed netizens online.
The severe heatwave in India and other South Asian countries is making international headlines. On the ground, major cities in India are crossing the 42 and 45-degree celsius mark, with many even reporting heatwave-related deaths. Amid all this, there is one concern among citizens: how to deal with the heatwave and still carry on with normal life.
Thankfully, a teacher in Bihar has just the perfect way to teach his kids how to deal with the scorching heat, and what's better, he's doing it through poetry!
In a video that is going viral on Twitter, it can be seen how a professor who is unidentified has two bottles around his neck and is singing to his children while using an umbrella as a prop.
Through his poem, the teacher tells children not to step out unnecessarily, always ensure they are hydrated, and to carry an umbrella. Watch the full video here:
The dedication and creativity of the teacher has impressed many users online, who have showed their appreciation for his unique way of teaching. Here are some reaction from Twitter:
