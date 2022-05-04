ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online

The teacher's dedication has impressed netizens online.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online
i

The severe heatwave in India and other South Asian countries is making international headlines. On the ground, major cities in India are crossing the 42 and 45-degree celsius mark, with many even reporting heatwave-related deaths. Amid all this, there is one concern among citizens: how to deal with the heatwave and still carry on with normal life.

Thankfully, a teacher in Bihar has just the perfect way to teach his kids how to deal with the scorching heat, and what's better, he's doing it through poetry!

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, it can be seen how a professor who is unidentified has two bottles around his neck and is singing to his children while using an umbrella as a prop.

Through his poem, the teacher tells children not to step out unnecessarily, always ensure they are hydrated, and to carry an umbrella. Watch the full video here:

The dedication and creativity of the teacher has impressed many users online, who have showed their appreciation for his unique way of teaching. Here are some reaction from Twitter:

Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Baratis Craft Portable Shade to Beat the Heat, Twitter Calls It ‘Ultimate Jugad’

Baratis Craft Portable Shade to Beat the Heat, Twitter Calls It ‘Ultimate Jugad’
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×