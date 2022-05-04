Bihar Teacher’s Poem on How to Survive Heatwave Is Viral Online

The severe heatwave in India and other South Asian countries is making international headlines. On the ground, major cities in India are crossing the 42 and 45-degree celsius mark, with many even reporting heatwave-related deaths. Amid all this, there is one concern among citizens: how to deal with the heatwave and still carry on with normal life.

Thankfully, a teacher in Bihar has just the perfect way to teach his kids how to deal with the scorching heat, and what's better, he's doing it through poetry!