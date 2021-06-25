Watch: Nurse Vaccinates Man With Empty Syringe in Bihar
The incident took place at Saran district, Bihar.
As a lot of Indians struggle to get ahold of the vaccine and most aren't even able to book their first slot, a lot of people have been scammed as fake vaccines are being administered.
Amidst this, another case has come up in Bihar, where a man was injected with an empty syringe. The incident took place at a vaccination centre in a town called Chhapra, located in the Saran district.
The video shows the nurse removing the disposable syringe from its cover, and directly injecting it into the man's hand without filling it with the vaccine. The video has been making the rounds on Twitter, and quite a few people have noticed this.
Dipak Kumar Biswas has uploaded the video alongside the caption, "Nurse injects man with empty syringe! A video purportedly shows a nurse jabbing a man with an empty syringe at a vaccination centre in #Chhapra town in Saran district of #Bihar."
Check out the video here:
The man's friend who shot the video said, "I made the video just for fun, to record his reaction while being administered the jab. While checking the video in the evening, we realised that the nurse just removed the plastic cover over the syringe and put it in my friend," in a statement to NDTV.
It was only after seeing the video was he able to notify his friends that the vaccine might not have been administered properly. The authorities have been informed and said that they will look into the matter
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.