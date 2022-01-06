84-Year-Old Took 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, Caught on His Way to 12th Jab

A resident of Orai village, Mandal used different identity cards each time and took documents from his relatives to trick the authorities into vaccinating him so many times. He is a retired employee of the postal service and took his first shot on 13 February 2021. After that, he took several shots in March, May, June, July, and August. He took three jabs in September itself using his Aadhar card, voter identity card, and other documents.

When asked about why he decided to take so many jabs, he said, “The government has made a wonderful thing (the vaccine).”