By this point in 2020, one thing is clear - that face masks (not the skincare kind) are becoming the next big accessory. In India, as per the centre's guidelines, wearing masks in public places as a COVID precautionary measure is mandatory. People have already started getting creative with this new wardrobe essential but not as much as this Bhopal man who is selling masks designed according to Modi's face!News agency ANI on Twitter reported that Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller in Bhopal, has no qualms about experimenting and going with the flow. He has been selling cloth masks which have PM Narendra Modi's face on them!And in case you're having mixed feelings about it, let me tell you that Pariyani's business has been going well!He told ANI that he's sold almost 500-1,000 "Modi masks" and that the demand continues to remain high.He further explained that people are open to wearing masks with printed faces of other politicians also.He said:"I've sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now&demand for it is high. Masks featuring our CM also popular. I also have masks with images of Rahul Gandhi & Kamal Nath ji."Netizens obviously had mixed feelings about it. Some found it "creepy", others were amused.