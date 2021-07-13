This Bengaluru Family Is Obsessed With the Colours Red and White, and No. 7
The family owns everything in red and white, right from the colour of their clothes to their house and cars.
Sevenraj, a man from Bangalore, Karnataka owns everything in the colours red and white. He was the seventh born in his family, and considers seven to be his lucky number.
Everything they own, right from their clothes to their gadgets, cars, and their house, is all in the colours red and white. Because he is so strongly tied to the number seven, his red and white suit has not one or two, but seven buttons on it. The license plate of his car also has the number 7777. His family is onboard with this obsession, and supports him by following the same practice.
It all started when his real estate firm first adopted the two colours for one of their marketing campaigns. The campaign might be over, but Sevenraj's obsession isn't.
Because of his liking of the number seven, he has also learnt seven languages. The family is fondly known as the "Red and White Family" in the area.
(With inputs from India Times).
