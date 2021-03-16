Zomato Case: After FIR Against Woman, Twitter Backs Delivery Exec
The Bengaluru woman has been charged with wrongful restraint, assault etc.
After a series of statements and investigations, the Bengaluru Police has lodged a complaint against model and make-up artiste Hitesha Chandranee. She has been charged with wrongful restraint, assault, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation, as per a report by Live Mint.
The FIR was lodged against her by the Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj.
Chandranee had posted a video on social media, accusing Kamaraj of attacking her leading to injuries. The video had gone viral and garnered a lot of attention.
Zomato had suspended the executive till the time the investigation wasn't complete.
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal had released a statement on Twitter that read, "As per protocol, we have temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries, but are covering his earnings in the interim while there is an active police investigation". He had also said that the company would be bearing the legal expenses of the case.
During investigation, Kamaraj had stated that Chandranee was the one who attacked him with slippers, accused him of defaming her and abused him.
Chandranee had deleted the video from her Twitter account after Bengaluru police had arrested Kamaraj in the case.
The issues has been receiving a lot of social media attention.
After the FIR on Chandranee, many netizens have come out in support of the delivery executive.
Check out some reactions here:
Even actor Parineeti Chopra had tweeted, asking Zomato to conduct a fair investigation.
