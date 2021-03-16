Zomato Case: After FIR Against Woman, Twitter Backs Delivery Exec

After a series of statements and investigations, the Bengaluru Police has lodged a complaint against model and make-up artiste Hitesha Chandranee. She has been charged with wrongful restraint, assault, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation, as per a report by Live Mint.

The FIR was lodged against her by the Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj.

Chandranee had posted a video on social media, accusing Kamaraj of attacking her leading to injuries. The video had gone viral and garnered a lot of attention.

Zomato had suspended the executive till the time the investigation wasn't complete.