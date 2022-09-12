Bengaluru Doctor Ditches Car Amid Traffic, Runs 3 Km to Perform Surgery

This is what happened with Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospital. On 30 August, Dr Govind was on his way to perform a crucial surgery when he got stuck in traffic and in a quick decision, he decided to ditch his car and make a run for it.

In a statement to NDTV, he said, "My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice."