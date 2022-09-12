Bengaluru Doctor Ditches Car Amid Traffic, Runs 3 Km to Perform Surgery
Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospital, is being applauded for his commitment.
If you've visited or lived in Bengaluru, you'd know just how famous it is for its notorious traffic and the rains have made it much worse. But call it the spirit of Bangalorians or the lack of options they have, they have mastered beating the traffic when the situation arises. And when you have a job as important as a doctor, this skill could literally be a lifesaver.
This is what happened with Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospital. On 30 August, Dr Govind was on his way to perform a crucial surgery when he got stuck in traffic and in a quick decision, he decided to ditch his car and make a run for it.
In a statement to NDTV, he said, "My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice."
He ran for 3 kms and reached just in time for the operation which ended up being successful.
While he was on his way, he managed to take a video that he posted online on his Twitter handle.
Netizens took notice of his commitment and applauded him. This is what they had to say:
Topics: Bengaluru Bangalore Bangalore Rain
Topics: Bengaluru Bangalore Bangalore Rain
