Doctors have been such an incredible, life-saving part of this fight against COVID-19 and it’s important we make sure they feel appreciated at all times. After all, many of them have had to put their lives on hold and risk themselves to the novel coronavirus just so they can save the lives of others. Recently, a Bengaluru doctor was given a loud, enthusiastic and gratitude-filled welcome after she returned home from service.Bengaluru-based Dr Vijayashree, who was working with COVID-19 patients in the city’s MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, returned to a celebration of her efforts. The minute she entered her residential society, she was flooded with applauses from the residents. To ensure safety and practice social distancing, these residents did not step out of the house. Instead, they clapped from their homes and balconies.In the video posted by a social media user, the doctor is visibly overwhelmed by the gesture.Take a look:The tweet reads, “Dr. Vijayashree of Bengaluru received a heroic welcome when she returned home after tending to #COVID19 patients in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. A big thank you to all the #CoronaWarriors working selflessly on the frontline of this pandemic. We SALUTE you!”It’s always heartwarming to see how doctors are being rightly appreciated across the country. Here’s another video of a doctor returning home after working in the ICU department of a hospital where COVID-19 patients were being treated. She had been working nonstop for 20 days.In the video, she’s visibly overwhelmed as she rubs her face repeatedly before entering the gates of her residential colony. People can be seen waiting for her. When she enters, they begin applauding her. Some children are also holding posters while others are banging plates. It’s a heartwarming video indeed!Amid Lockdown, Delhi Police Helps Woman Get Food For Her Cats We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)