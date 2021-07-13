Bengaluru Man Leave Full-Time Job to Care for Stray Dogs

The team of ALAI has about 18 volunteers and operated through WhatsApp and Facebook groups where they get in touch with people who have found strays in distress. The animals are then taken to a veterinarian for treatment and check-up.

He runs ALAI with his wife, Skyla, who has been on this journey with him since the start.

"We feed these dogs about two times a day, who are then examined daily and are nurtured to their full health," says Sajesh.

Talking about how their work is different and what they plan to do moving forward, Sajesh said, "We need to start focusing on these areas that are not covered by animal welfare organisations in Bengaluru. In addition, we have also started picking up dogs from the villages, and neuter and vaccinate them before letting them back into the villages."

(With inputs from YourStory).