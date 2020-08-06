Watch: Bride’s Wedding Shoot Disrupted By Beirut Blasts
This video shows the terrifying magnitude of the blasts.
Two sudden and huge blasts rocked Beirut, Lebanon on 4 August, killing over 100 people and leaving thousands injured. Moments after the explosion, videos and photos depicting the devastation started surfacing on social media. One such video of a bride has gone viral on the internet.
The video shows a bride calmly posing for her wedding photo shoot when the blast happens in the background. The impact of the blasts can be felt in how it shakes up the entire set up, with the cameraperson's equipment now facing in a different direction and the bride too disappears from the frame.
Take a look:
According to The Guardian, the 29-year-old Lebanese bride's name is Israa Seblani. She is a doctor working in the USA and arrived a few weeks ago specifically for her wedding.
Here's what she told the publication, "What happened during the explosion here – there is no word to explain ... I was shocked, I was wondering what happened, am I going to die? How am I going to die?"
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday, 5 August said that the cause of the two blasts that rocked capital Beirut was 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored in the Beirut port warehouse.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
