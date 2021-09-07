Watch: “This Job, Man” BBC Journalist Says While Not Realising He’s Still on Air

That is exactly what happened with North of England correspondent of BBC News, Dan Johnson, who is currently living in New Delhi. While talking about the Afghanistan crisis, he is seen communicating with the studio from the capital city of India, and assuming he is done, he gets up and says, "Man, this job," referring to how tough it sometimes is to be a journalist, just when the anchor is about to ask him another question.

Since he was still on air, his complaint about his job is heard by everyone and the anchor makes a small joke about it and proceeds while saying that they are trying to get back in touch with Johnson again.

When the incident came to light, Johnson himself posted the video on Twitter, poking fun at the situation and emphasising the importance of making sure your camera or video is off. He wrote, "A good reminder - ALWAYS assume you are live on air, whatever goes wrong!"

Check out the video here: