Watch: “This Job, Man” BBC Journalist Says While Not Realising He’s Still on Air
"Always assume you are live on air!" wrote Dan Johnson when he found out what had happened.
Faux pas where people don't realise their cameras, videos or mics are still on are one of the internet's most favourite things. Whether it is on a work Zoom call or even the official channel of the BBC, good ups like these never cease to be funny.
That is exactly what happened with North of England correspondent of BBC News, Dan Johnson, who is currently living in New Delhi. While talking about the Afghanistan crisis, he is seen communicating with the studio from the capital city of India, and assuming he is done, he gets up and says, "Man, this job," referring to how tough it sometimes is to be a journalist, just when the anchor is about to ask him another question.
Since he was still on air, his complaint about his job is heard by everyone and the anchor makes a small joke about it and proceeds while saying that they are trying to get back in touch with Johnson again.
When the incident came to light, Johnson himself posted the video on Twitter, poking fun at the situation and emphasising the importance of making sure your camera or video is off. He wrote, "A good reminder - ALWAYS assume you are live on air, whatever goes wrong!"
Check out the video here:
He even explained what happened with him, saying that the power cut from London made him think his connection was broken. He decided to wait for a bit, but obviously, it wasn't long enough.
He explained his set up and wrote, "I was filming with my iPhone, balancing on some cushions in front of the window having only just managed to get in the hotel room and make the connection in time after being locked out by a dodgy room card. As I said, a job with many challenges but always a privilege."
People on Twitter replied with words of encouragement and applauded him for the work he was doing, and others made fun about how relatable his situation was. A few journalists also replied, saying that they shared Johnson's thoughts.
