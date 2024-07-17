'Bathroom Slippers': Kuwait Store's ₹1 Lakh Sandals Leave Desi Netizens Stunned

A retailer in Kuwait has caught desi netizens' attention after a video from their store selling 'trendy sandals' for 4,500 Riyals (Rs 1 lakh) went viral on social media.
Several netizens criticised the excessive price of the footwear, pointing out that they look like any other regular slippers usually worn to the bathroom in Indian households. The video was shared by an Instagram account that shares local news from in and around Kuwait.
The caption of the post read, "Trendy sandals sell for 4,500 riyals ($1,200) in Saudi Arabia."
Have a look at the viral clip here:
One of the users commented on the post, "In India, you'll find these in washrooms."
"In India Dads use this as a Toilet footwear & Moms use it as a weapon," wrote another. A third user wrote, "At this point they are trying to sell anything to the rich."
Have a look:
Here are some other reactions:
