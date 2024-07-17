'Bathroom Slippers': Kuwait Store's ₹1 Lakh Sandals Leave Desi Netizens Stunned

A retailer in Kuwait has caught desi netizens' attention after a video from their store selling 'trendy sandals' for 4,500 Riyals (Rs 1 lakh) went viral on social media.

Several netizens criticised the excessive price of the footwear, pointing out that they look like any other regular slippers usually worn to the bathroom in Indian households. The video was shared by an Instagram account that shares local news from in and around Kuwait.

The caption of the post read, "Trendy sandals sell for 4,500 riyals ($1,200) in Saudi Arabia."

Have a look at the viral clip here: