This IAS Officer Barely Passed Class 10 and His Story Is Inspiring Netizens

As Indians, we are all familiar with the obsession of scoring good marks in school despite knowing that marks neither determine one's knowledge nor their potential for success. Tushar D Sumera, an IAS officer, and now a collector in Gujarat's Bharuch district proves how numbers aren't the only thing that matter.

A post that went viral on Twitter talks about how Tushar Sumera had barely managed to pass his 10th exams, but he didn't let the marks determine his value and went on to crack one of the toughest exams in India.