Barack Obama Wore the Same Shoes and Tux for 8 Years Straight!
We have double standards when it comes to fashion, said Michelle Obama at the WWDC 2017.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
While that tired adage has been synonymous with world leaders, it’s seldom used to describe someone’s dress sense.
Dubbed the best-dressed president since JFK by GQ, the former leader of the free world kept it shockingly simple, by actually wearing the same tuxedo and the same pair of shoes throughout his eight-year presidency!
At the 2017 WWDC conference, the former first lady explained that while her appearance was always under the scanner, her husband managed to get away with wearing the same suit jacket for both terms in the White House.
Ready to Lead in 10 Minutes
Outside the White House, Obama dressed like a typical dad. Often donning 80’s style mom jeans whilst watching his favourite Chicago Cubs, Obama dressed like someone whom the public could largely identify with.
In the White house, Obama’s style was sharp and simple, and it would often take him little to no time to get ready.
“Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace – they didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes,” Michelle Obama said.
And he was proud of it too. He’s like, ‘Mmm, I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. How long did it take you?’ I’m like, ‘Get out of here.’”Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Was No Slouch Herself
While revealing the secrets of her husband’s dressing habits, Michelle also spared no punches when pointing out the double standards that exist when critiquing fashion.
“This is the unfair thing – you talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers – no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux,” Michelle Obama explained.
Michelle, however, would often help her husband clear up his attire, when he was at official functions, to make sure he looked good at all times.
Before greeting Chinese President Xi Jingping and his wife Peng, Michelle was photographed adjusting Barack’s bow tie, just to make sure he looked good.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.