COVID-19: Banker Irons Cheques To Disinfect Them, Twitter Applauds
Indians are well known for their ‘jugaad’, or the many ways they have to get the job done. With the breakout of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is super paranoid (and rightly so!), especially because new information is pouring in every day. And while we’re mostly all locked up in our homes, some people still have to go to work, and so is the case with bank work. But what does a banker do when surrounded by new people every day? How does one protect themselves? Looks like a cashier from Gujarat has some ideas. Recently a video surfaced where the man can be seen disinfecting the cheques by ironing them.
WARNING: WE DO NOT KNOW IF THIS WORKS!
In the video shared by the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, one can see the man pick up the cheque deposited with tongs (!!), then proceed to iron it before getting to work with it. Anand Mahindra was rather impressed with the technique from the video he received on WhatsApp. “In my #whatsappwonderbox I have no idea if the cashier’s technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity!” he wrote.
And while it is true that we don’t know if the trick actually disinfects bank cheques off the virus, netizens were super impressed with the man’s “creative” tactics, and soon the 27-second clip garnered over a 100k views. People’s responses wavered between cynicism and complete awe.
The Bank of Baroda, where the employee works, also tweeted to Anand Mahindra, thanking him for sharing “the creativity of our staff member”.
COVID-19 has over 4000 confirmed cases in India, with over 100 fatalities. As times look grim, it is important to cling to hope, and do what we know does work - which is practising social isolation and staying home to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further.