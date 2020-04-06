COVID-19: Banker Irons Cheques To Disinfect Them, Twitter Applauds

Indians are well known for their ‘jugaad’, or the many ways they have to get the job done. With the breakout of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is super paranoid (and rightly so!), especially because new information is pouring in every day. And while we’re mostly all locked up in our homes, some people still have to go to work, and so is the case with bank work. But what does a banker do when surrounded by new people every day? How does one protect themselves? Looks like a cashier from Gujarat has some ideas. Recently a video surfaced where the man can be seen disinfecting the cheques by ironing them.