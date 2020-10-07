Bank CEO Thanks Former Teacher By Gifting Shares Worth Rs 30 Lakhs

Mr Saini found out about this gesture when the IDFC FIRST Bank made a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the notice of which read:

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Regulation 7(2) and 6(2) of the SEBI Insider Trading Regulations, we wish to inform you that V. Vaidyanathan has transferred 1,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited held by him in his personal capacity to his former school teacher, Gurdial Saroop Saini, as a gift, without any consideration as a token of gratitude for his teacher’s help to him at an earlier stage in his life.”