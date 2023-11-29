Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bangkok-Bound Lufthansa Flight Lands in Delhi After Husband-Wife Fight On Board

The aircraft was initially requested to land in Pakistan; subsequently, it landed at the Delhi airport.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Bangkok-Bound Lufthansa Flight Lands in Delhi After Husband-Wife Fight On Board
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A Munich-Bangkok Lufthansa flight was diverted to Delhi on 29 November, because of unruly passenger behaviour, according to ANI. The cabin crew onboard the flight (LH772) reported disruptive conduct due to a dispute between a husband and wife on board.

Also Read

Lufthansa Cancels Flights Amid Pilots' Strike, 700 Passengers Stranded at IGI

Lufthansa Cancels Flights Amid Pilots' Strike, 700 Passengers Stranded at IGI
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

"The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known yet, but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife," the aviation security of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) told the news agency.

The aircraft was initially requested to land in Pakistan; however, the request was denied, and it subsequently landed at the Delhi airport, where the unruly male passenger was handed over to security at the airport.

The airline also issued an official statement regarding the incident. It stated, "On Wednesday, November 27, flight LH772 from Munich to Bangkok was diverted to Delhi due to an unruly passenger on board. The person in question was handed over to the authorities. The flight to Bangkok is expected to continue subsequently with minor delays. Safety and security on board for our passengers and crew is our top priority."

Also Read

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Look Ethereal In Wedding Video Released On KWK

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Look Ethereal In Wedding Video Released On KWK

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Lufthansa 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×