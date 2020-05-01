As the world was shut down owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, things started to look bleak. Empty streets, schools shut, work stalled - the situation is putting a massive dark filter on our lives. However, it is in times of despair and uncertainty that one finds comfort in art, and The Bangalore Chorus put together a song called the ‘Peace Medley’ to cheer everyone up - and rest assured, it works!Watch the beautiful video here:The choir is made up of people from all ages, ranging from a 4 year old to a 70 year old - singing their hearts out from their homes. The multiple video performances were combined into one to create a beautiful blend of harmonies that truly pluck at your heart’s strings. The choir starts its song with this heartwarming message of resilience.Hyderabad Police Celebrates 1-Yr-Old’s B’day Amid COVID Lockdown“Social distancing and geographical isolation does not equal social isolation.”The Bangalore ChorusThe song reminds you to remember to stay positive, and be fearless in the face of this virus. “Peace unto you, peace unto me, peace unto all of us family.” they sing with their happy faces.The video is a reminder that though all may look dipped in despair, we must remember to cling to the peace in our hearts, and do the best we can to protect those around us. As those on the frontline of this battle continue to risk their lives everyday to try and save ours, we must contribute too and remind each other that though the fight may be long and tiring, it isn’t one we must lose. With peace and positivity, we will overcome this too. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)