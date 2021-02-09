Backlash On TikTok’s Viral ‘Earphone Waist Challenge’

Social media challenges are part and parcel of the internet culture today. But time and again, internet has seen trends that propagate unhealthy and toxic body image.

‘Earphone Waist Challenge’ has been going viral online and has become a cause of concern for many people. The challenge started by a news account on Chinese app Weibo, which asked people to see the amount of weight they have gained by counting the number of rounds their earphones can do around their waist.

Many took to social media to post pictures of their waists, trying out the challenge. As reported by Dazed Digital, in a week the responses to this challenge went up to 75k and has now also gone viral on TikTok.